Burglars getaway with R13k cash from shop

30 May, 2023
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma,Online Reporter

Unknown burglars broke into a hardware shop at Spar Complex, Fife Street Bulawayo and stole over R13 000 and US$9 000.

A 38-year-old owner of the shop reported to the police and therefore the case is still under investigation. Police confirmed the case on their official Twitter handle.

 ‘’Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft in which the complainant (38)  discovered that unknown suspects had broken into his hardware shop at Spar Complex, Fife Street before stealing ZAR 13 151.00 and US$9 631.00,’’ read the tweet.

