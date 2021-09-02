Burglars raid Bulilima clinics

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BURGLARS broke into two clinics in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South last week and made off with roofing sheets and three solar batteries.

At Gwambe clinic, which is being constructed by villagers supported by community members in the diaspora, the burglars stole sixteen roofing sheets on August 24.

The clinic is one of the 20 clinics under construction in the district.

The burglars reportedly climbed the clinic’s roof and cut nails holding the sheets measuring 4,5 metres each.

The councillor for the area, Cllr Melusi Nkomo said the community has been devastated by the theft. “The crime was discovered by community members who were coming to work at the site. We reported the matter to the police and our council district offices. We had finished roofing one wing of the clinic while preparing to start the other one. The community`s morale is low as we have been working hard to get the job done,” he said.

Gwambe Clinic Diaspora Community chairperson, Ms Zanele Khumalo said the development was a huge setback.

“It is a big blow for us as funds are hard to come by and people had sacrificed a lot. It is really demoralising to the entire Diasporans who are working tirelessly to see the clinic working. But we cannot surrender, we will continue until we fulfill our dreams,” she said.

She appealed to well-wishers from across the world to donate anything that will help them finish the project.

At Bezu clinic in the same district, three solar batteries were stolen on August 22.

Local councillor Cllr Innocent Mavunela said the theft has affected the waiting mothers’ shelter, examination room, dispensary, and emergency female ward which have been left in the dark.

“The thieves were using a car and they entered the clinic perimeter after cutting the security fence using cutters.

They used the same cutters to remove three solar batteries from the system. The footprints show that it was two people. The community is very devastated by the acts of these heartless thieves,” he said.

Zanu-Pf Bulilima legislator Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is also the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, said the thefts have been recorderd in many clinics in Matabeleland South Province.

“It is really a sad development which seems to be on the increase in our province. Over the weekend, we had a meeting in Gwanda and Umzingwane MP (Cde Levi Mayihlome) was raising the same problem where two clinics from his constituency were broken into with solar panels and batteries targeted. It seems this is an emerging challenge that needs people to act,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu said communities should act now by hiring caretakers to improve [email protected]