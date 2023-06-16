Burglars raid home, use victimâ€™s car to escape with loot

Prince Ngwenya, Online ReporterÂ

Six burglars broke into a home, attacked the victim and went onto ransack the house stealing money, cellphones, bed covers, shoes and gas tanks.

And to add insult to injury, the robbers used the victimâ€™s car as a getaway vehicle with the stolen loot.

Police, according to their Twitter page have launched a manhunt for six burglars who broke into a house in Eyecourt in Harare using crowbars on Thursday.Â

â€œPolice in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eyecourt on 15/06/23 at around 0030 hours in which six unknown male suspects broke into the victimâ€™s house using crowbars before attacking the victim.Â

â€œThe suspects ransacked the house and stole US$541, 2 X 24 volts lithium batteries,3x MUST invertors, iPhone 14 Promax cellphones, iPhone 13 Promax cellphones, 2 HP 250 laptops, 1 Acer mini laptop, 4 king-size duvets, 30 pairs pump shoes, 2 X 9kg gas tanks and a fridge compressor.Â

â€œThe suspects loaded the loot into the victimâ€™s white Toyota Belta vehicle registration number AED 4131 and drove away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police stationâ€™â€™ read the tweet.

