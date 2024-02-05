Burglars steal laptop and valuables at Jiba Primary School in Insuza

Peter Matuka

THIEVES allegedly stole a school laptop and various items at Jiba Primary School in Insuza on Thursday night.

Ophias Dube (53), who is the headmaster at Jiba Primary School, left his office door locked on Thursday after knocking off duty.

On Friday morning, Dube noticed that his office door was wide open.

He found that thieves went away with a School HP laptop (black in colour), a portfolio bag containing his identity documents as well as bank cards.

A report of unlawful entry into premises and theft was filed with ZRP Insuza where investigations are underway. Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report.