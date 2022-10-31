Burl signs for Sylhet Strikers in Bangladesh Premier League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHEVRONS all-rounder Ryan Burl has been unveiled as a Sylhet Strikers player.

Sylhet Strikers announced today that Burl, a middle order batsman and leg spin bowler will be part of their team for the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, a T20 competition.

“Burl is now a Striker! We welcome Ryan Burl to our Sylhet Strikers family, the club wrote in a Twitter post.

The BPL season nine will be held from January to February 2023. It is a Twenty20 cricket league organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 43-day-long BPL will get underway on January 5 next year with the grand finale scheduled for February 16.

Sylhet Strikers have already signed three Sri Lankan stars Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Thisara Perera along with former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and Dutch all-rounder Colin Ackerman.

Vetera pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza has also been named as the Sylhet Strikers icon player for the biggest T20 tournament in Bangladesh.

In earlier seasons, the franchise from Sylhet was known as Sylhet Strikers. The team has been renamed Sylhet Sunrisers ahead of BPL 2023.