Burna Boy adds fire to TitoM and Yuppe’s global hit track ‘Tshwala Bam’

Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation Burna Boy has teamed up with TitoM, Yuppe, and S.N.E on the remix of their global sensation, “Tshwala Bam”.

Rumours surrounding the remix started swirling on social media platforms some weeks back, igniting excitement among fans worldwide. A leaked video clip showed Burna Boy laying down vocals alongside TitoM, Yuppe, and S.N.E during their recent visit to Nigeria. The Afro-fusion star, renowned for his global appeal, expressed keen interest in collaborating on the remix, heightening anticipation for the project.

Fresh off their Metro FM Best Viral Challenge award win, TitoM expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “To surpass the success of the original, we sought a collaborator with both global appeal and a commitment to enhancing the song’s original vibe. Burna Boy was the perfect fit.”

Yuppe added, “Working with Burna Boy was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating. He was accommodating and ensured a comfortable collaborative environment.”

The highly-anticipated remix is now available, accompanied by a music video filmed in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by The Alien.

Burna Boy, known for his ability to elevate tracks through remixes, brings his signature flair to “Tshwala Bam” following successful remixes of hits like Master KG’s “Jerusalema” and Asake’s “Sungba”.

Expressing his excitement for the collaboration, Burna Boy said, “Jumping on the ‘Tshwala Bam’ remix was a no-brainer for me. It’s a track that resonates with everyone, and I’m thrilled to bring my energy to it and connect with fans in a whole new way.”

Originally released on February 23rd, “Tshwala Bam” and its accompanying dance challenge have captured audiences worldwide, accumulating an unprecedented 11,5 billion TikTok views and over 100 million streams across DSPs.

The track has dominated global charts, including #9 on Global Shazam charts and top spots on Spotify Viral charts in multiple countries.

The viral challenge has been embraced by fans worldwide, including notable names like Tyla, Kai Cenat, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, and more. It is currently the largest Amapiano record of 2024 and on track to become the largest Amapiano record of all time, showcasing the genre’s limitless potential.

Moreover, “Tshwala Bam” marks a significant milestone as the first South African song in three years to hit #1 on Apple Music in Nigeria.

In anticipation of the remix, TitoM and Yuppe are gearing up for a European tour to further promote the Burna Boy-assisted version of the track, ensuring its continued global domination.