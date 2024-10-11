Burning Spear confirms October Zim tour

Whilst in Zimbabwe, Burning Spear said he will continue to showcase his commitment to his core beliefs with his old and latest offerings, including the recently released and Grammy-nominated album No Destroyer, currently making some waves in Zimbabwe.

The album released last year marks a poignant turn in Spear’s illustrious career and adds a personal dimension to his celebrated discography.

Speaking in a live virtual interview to ZBC Classic263 Reggae producer/presenter Terrence Mapurisana, known in the reggae circles as The Hotstepper aka The Reggae General, on his Sunday radio show, Reggae Talk-Reggae Rhythms, Burning Spear confirmed that he was now ready to come and perform live in Zimbabwe after Mapurisana enquired whether if he was indeed performing in Zimbabwe after his show in Kenya.

As the show in Zimbabwe approaches, set for October 18, 2024, in Harare at the Glamis Arena, Spear spoke on what this show means to him.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

Terrence Mapurisana (TM): Greetings Burning Spear and welcome to Classic263 ZBC Reggae program, Reggae talk in Zimbabwe. You are now live on air.

Burning Spear (BS): Greetings Zimbabwe, Greetings Terrence Hotstepper. I man is Winston Rodney aka Burning Spear.

TM: You announced your retirement in 2016, but returned in 2021. And this year, 2024 you decided to come to Zimbabwe under the One People Africa Tour, why?

BS: Yes I man, took a pause or a break. We can’t retire from what His Majesty assigns us to do. It’s a mission and I am fan driven to come to Zimbabwe.

TM: Please confirm to Zimbabweans that you are indeed coming to perform here.

BS: I man love Africa. To I man it’s about my fans. I will go where they want I man to go universally and respectfully and I will be in Zimbabwe, come October 18. Of course, I man will come with the Burning band for the One People Africa Tour 2024. I man will be in all the places I am supposed to be in Africa. The show is controlled by I and the Burning band throughout Africa. We have had tours in the USA and Europe and out of Europe into Africa. It’s a continuation. There is no question or fear, we will be in Zimbabwe to continue with the One People Africa Tour in Zimbabwe.

TM: What is your message to Zimbabweans who are so much in love your music and waiting for your show?

BS: Let me repeat this, I man will be in Zimbabwe to give the people their share. The Spear and the Burning band will be there in Zimbabwe.

TM: Zimbabweans are going crazy with your latest offering, No Destroyer, and the song, Mommy was on our Charts on Classic263 for a number of weeks. What is the magic behind the album?

BS: The album is real, it’s clean and it’s honest. The song, Mommy, talks about hard times in terms of finances and other expenses, but Mommy is always there for us. She has to plan for the kids. This album has something for everyone. It’s for all my fans globally.

TM: Lately, you have created a heavier sound and baseline than you’ve created in the past. Why is that so?

BS: Oh yeah! Each time I go into the studio, I try to keep my creativity active and my expression fresh.

TM: Zimbabwe is not your first tour, you actually started touring in the seventies, did you have any idea how reggae fans would receive your music?

BS: Yes my brother, based upon what I used to hear about myself, other musicians would come back from the road and tell me ‘people are talking about you and your music.’ The first time I did a tour was in 1974. That first show was sold out and the place was packed.

TM: Let’s talk about the role that reggae music has in terms of messaging how you’re using your own experience in your songs.

BS: When I record or compose, I put more of my experience into songs. This is what I would say inspired I man to put my music together over the years.

TM: You are back touring, with your One People Africa Tour, which will also take you to Zimbabwe. What is your motivation for doing that now?

BS: I do it for the fans. There are certain African countries that have supported me for so many years. They draw inspiration from the essence of I man and I know what my music has done for some people. I do it and I do it mindfully and I do it properly. Of course, I enjoy it still, but it is work.

TM: Many thanks Burning Spear, one love and nuff respect to you, and we look forward to seeing you in Zimbabwe:

BS: Thank you, Terrence Hotstepper. Thank you, Zimbabwe, for supporting me since 1969. There is one Burning Spear. I love you.

TM: Thanks for taking the time out to speak with me, Burning Spear.

With 14 Grammy nominations in the Best Reggae Album category, Spear has won the Award twice, in 2000 for Calling Rastafari and again in 2009 for Jah is Real.

His other nominated albums include Resistance (1986), People of the World (1988), Mek We Dweet (1991), The World Should Know (1994), Rasta Business (1996), Free Man (2004), Our Music (2006), and The Burning Spear Experience (2008).

Born Winston Rodney, Spear’s upbringing in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica laid the foundation for his musical journey.

His stage name, the Burning Spear reflects his deep connection to African heritage.

He remains a true disciple of the teachings of pan-Africanist and fiery orator Marcus Garvey, who preached self-reliance and political unification for all African descendants.