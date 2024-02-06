Burnouts event thrills car enthusiasts and families

Natasha Mutsiba ,[email protected]

The Old Airport Terminal, near the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, became the epicentre of adrenaline and excitement on Saturday as the Ultimate Fun-day/Burnouts event unfolded, captivating car lovers and families alike.

Spectators were treated to a spectacle of spinning wheels, smoking tyres, and high-flying aircraft, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Enthusiasts were enthralled as a variety of cars, including the classic BMWs 325i, 320i, and more, took turns to showcase their skills, delighting the audience with their captivating manoeuvres.

The event was not only a haven for car enthusiasts but also featured high-flying aircraft performing breathtaking stunts, further enthralling the audience.

Adding to the vibrant ambiance, different DJs kept the crowd entertained with pulsating music, amplifying the energy of the event. Vintage cars were proudly displayed, offering attendees the opportunity to marvel at automotive history.

The event also welcomed families, with children as young as four years old enjoying the festivities. A jumping castle and a swimming pool provided young attendees with endless fun, ensuring that the event catered to a wide range of interests.

Safety remained a top priority, with ambulances and fire-fighters on standby to swiftly respond to any emergencies, ensuring the well-being of all attendees.

The Ultimate Fun-day/Burnouts event, organised by 3D Events and powered by Mr Sinkwa was a day to remember.

“We are grateful for the support and we will keep getting more innovative in creating exciting events for Bulawayo,” said Mduduzi ‘Mdu’ Mdlongwa, the founder of 3D Events.

@TashaMutsiba