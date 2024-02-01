  • Today Thu, 01 Feb 2024

Burnt and rotting, one year old infant’s body found

 Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE burnt and decomposed body of a one year old infant was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of murder that the police are investigating.

According to a post on X, Police said the body was found near Muzvezve river Battelfields in Kadoma on Tuesday.

“ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of a yet to be identified male infant approximately one year six months old was found hanging from a tree near Muzvezve river Battlefields, Kadoma on 30/01/24.

The body of the victim was burnt and at an advanced state of decomposition,” posted the Police.

