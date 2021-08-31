Burst sewers become common sight in Byo

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu /Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

BULAWAYO, which used to be one of the cleanest cities in Zimbabwe, has since become the home of burst sewer pipes which have left residents stuck with effluent for weeks.

The perennial problem has affected many suburbs which include Makokoba, Old Magwegwe, Mzilikazi, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Emganwini, Mpopoma, Nkulumane and Luveve.

Residents, particularly children have complained of sudden stomach aches which they say could be caused by effluent flowing into their homes.

They also say the development is exposing them to other deadly water-borne diseases like cholera which last year killed 15 people in the city.

Last year the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) dragged the Bulawayo City Council to court for failing to upgrade its water treatment plants and sewer systems, which has resulted in raw sewage flowing into water bodies which provide potable water to residents.

The matter is still pending in court.

More than 100 households between Second and 11th Street in Makokoba are grappling with raw sewage flowing into their houses.

They accuse council of failing to perform its duties thereby putting their lives at risk.

Makokoba is one of the oldest suburbs in Bulawayo.

Its population has swelled over the years without a corresponding upgrade of infrastructure thereby putting severe strain on sewer reticulation infrastructure and other facilities. About 18 000 people live in about 4 800 houses in the tiny suburb.

A Chronicle news crew visited the disgruntled residents and observed that they were ‘marooned’ by raw sewage.

Residents urged council to urgently address the problem before an outbreak of diseases.

“We have been living with constant sewer pipe bursts for many years now. This latest one has not been attended to for 10 days. What is disappointing is that council seems to be failing to come up with a permanent solution to this problem which is putting our lives at risk. A permant solution will not only help residents but the council as well as they will not waste time on the same problem,” said Mr Andrew Ngwenya.

Miss Wanele Ngwenya, another resident said she fears for the safety of children.

“We have children who play outside the yards because our yards are too small. You find them playing with the water to build various sculptures because they are children, they do not know what is harmful to them. They need constant attention but no one is there to do that all day because parents are working for their livelihood. I’m afraid that if this problem isn’t addressed, they will die of typhoid or cholera.

“Already some have been complaining of stomach aches which we suspect could be a result of that,” said Miss Ngwenya.

Mrs Jennifer Dube (77) said effluent flows in front of her kitchen making it hard to eat.

“We have been falling to eat because raw sewage flows right in front of my kitchen. My house is the corner house so when people flush the worst happens, you see feaces while you’re eating. I have failed to eat for days because of the trauma. With the onset of summer, flies are also coming in their numbers and it’s a struggle to keep them away from our smelly homes,” said Mrs Dube.

Mr Dingaan Ndlovu the director of Makokoba Covid-19 Task Force who is also the leader of the Makokoba Environmental Cleansing Committee said BCC seems to be losing the battle.

“We appreciate the amount of effort that is being put by BCC to keep our Environment habitable, but we realise that they are overwhelmed and seem to be losing the battle with sewages. Raw sewage is now all over and it has become like a new normal.

People are living with raw sewage and this is very pathetic and dangerous at the same time. Raw sewage is flowing into houses and families are exposed to this health hazard. We urge BCC to timeously respond to this crisis through the partners that they have engaged to help them,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Last year in October, about 100 people, mostly children, were treated for running tummies in Mzilikazi and surrounding suburbs. Flushing toilets in the area results in a backflow of human waste that goes into homes.

BCC corporate communication manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said one of the main challenges facing council was the vandalism of sewer infrastructure.

She said sewer lines and manholes are usually vandalised by residents searching for water for their gardens.

“We also face challenges with sand which is used by residents for scouring when doing their dishes. The city also finds a number of foreign material when de-choking the sewer lines such as spoons, clothes, stones among others.

The sewer infrastructure is also dilapidated and in need of replacement,” said Mrs Mpofu.

“Council is aware of the sewer challenges being faced almost citywide due to dilapidated infrastructure, vandalism, increase in the population and misuse of the sewer system. However, all efforts are being made to move the sewer from the door step to the various sewer treatment works.”

She added that council has been attending to sewer hotspots with particular reference to the Southern Areas Sewer Treatment catchment: Nketa, Nkulumane and Pumula.

“The AfDB funded project also replaced collapsed outfall sewers in the catchment and also in the Cowdray Park area,” she added.

Mrs Mpofu also said according to their Master Plan strategy, US$ 341 million was required from 2013 to the end of this year to address wastewater infrastructure requirements.

“However, US$71 Million is the budget requirement for sewer drainage system and outfall sewers from 2013 to 2021. To-date, less than US$ 25 million has been secured to rehabilitate and upgrade the sewer network, leaving a deficit of about US$44 Million up until end of year,” she said.

The delays in addressing the sewer challenges are also due to the high number of reports received per day vis a vis the staff on the ground, said Mrs Mpofu.

“Council has proposed the engagement of contract plumbers to assist our lean staff in a bid to promptly attend to faults. As stated above, the council has an ongoing programme to clear sewer pipe bursts in hotspots across the city,” she said.

EMA Bulawayo provincial manager Mrs Sithembisiwe Ndlovu urged council to come up with sustainable solutions to the problem.

“We have always encouraged council to come up with a long-term solution to end these burst pipes which have effects on the environment and livelihoods. We look forward to a time when the council will be able to address the problem once and for all so that residents can lead normal lives,” said Mrs Ndlovu.- @thamamoe/@SeehYvonne