BUSE champions resilience programmes to mitigate climate change effects

BINDURA University of Science Education (BUSE) in Mashonaland Central province, has established programmes to mitigate the effects of climate change to complement Government efforts in achieving sustainable development.

Through its Center of Excellence in Agroecology, Food Security and Climate Change, BUSE is championing its vision of shaping and creating a food secure country.

“We have responded in various ways in tackling the challenges of climate change,” said BUSE Vice Chancellor, Eddie Mwenje.

Zimbabwe is currently reeling under one of its worst drought periods, which prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 3 April to declare it a state of disaster.

The country is the third in Southern Africa after its neighbours Malawi and Zambia to declare the drought a state of disaster.

“Climate disruptions to agricultural production have increased in the past 40 years and are projected to increase over the next 25 years.

“By mid-century and beyond, these impacts will be increasingly negative on most crops and livestock,” said Zimbabwe Red Cross Society disaster preparedness officer, Benjamin Kwenda.

BUSE has established a National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre. Goats are resilient animals that can adapt to various climatic conditions and thrive in harsh environments.

“While goat breeding may seem unrelated to climate change at first glance, it plays a vital role as a climate change response mechanism,” said Mwenje.

“By selectively breeding goats for desirable traits such as heat tolerance, disease resistance, and efficient resource utilization, we can enhance their resilience to climate change impacts. This not only ensures the sustainability of goat farming, but contributes to climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts.”

In partnership with development organizations, BUSE has developed an agroecology policy, currently awaiting cabinet approval. The policy framework seeks to integrate agro-ecological principles into agricultural practices, promoting resilience, biodiversity conservation, and climate-smart approaches across Zimbabwe’s farming landscapes.

Working closely with the development organizations, the university has developed sustainable agriculture courses that address specific needs and challenges the country faces.

“We are offering a range of programs, including MSc programs in Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture, Climate Change and Sustainable Agriculture, Disaster Risk Management, and Natural Resource Management,’’ said Mwenje.

