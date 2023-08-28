BUSE in first win at the International University Sports Festival

Fungai Lupande, Sports Reporter

BINDURA University of Science Education’s basketball team in Ekaterinburg, Russia has won its first group match against the National University of LaMatanza of Argentina 21-14 in the International University Sports Festival.

BUSE assistant sports director Munarwo Tinashe said they are optimistic of bringing medals back home after putting together a competitive team.

Munarwo said the team consists of talented students at the university who have dominated tertiary and university basketball in Zimbabwe for the past five years.

“These are talented ordinary students who won gold at the Cucsa games in Malawi in 2022,” he said.

“We have three sports departments for sport at BUSE. These are the Sports and Recreation under Student Affairs which caters for all student’s sports activities.

“The sports academy specialises in talent identification and nurturing from primary school up to university level but we are yet to give basketball scholarships.

“The academy is more concentrated on athletics and a few other sport codes for now under Director Titus Zvomuya. The third one is the Sports Science Department offering academic degrees.”

The team comprises of the captain Tafadzwa Kahari, Innocent Zhomwa Sando a Zimbabwe national team player, Tembelton Tendekai Mukwesha, Tamuka Innocent Chikanya, Coach Brian and Tendai Nyakambangwe.

“Tomorrow we play two group games against Moscow State Academy of Physical Education (Russia) at around 1100 hours (Ekaterinburg time and Payame Noor University (Iran) 1600 hours,” he said.

“There are four groups of four teams each for three by three men’s basketball and 16 universities in total.”