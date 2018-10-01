Bush sex murder!. . . Married man killed during romp with neighbour

Mourners at the funeral wake for Jameson Mwembe in Mabutweni, Bulawayo

Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo rushed in panic to alert her boyfriend’s wife after unknown assailants attacked and killed her lover while the two were having sex in a bush.

The duo was allegedly attacked by two people who were wearing black clothes that covered them up at a rocky area between Mabutweni and Njube suburbs at about 10PM on Saturday.

The incident happened some metres away from the man’s house in Mabutweni.

Jameson Mwembe allegedly took advantage of an electricity blackout to have a tryst with Fadzai Mativenga (33), one of his neighbours.

Mativenga is in a critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital as she sustained head injuries.

Mwembe’s wife, Mrs Rudo Mwembe, said a bloodied Mativenga broke away from the assailants and rushed to inform her that her husband had been attacked.

She said Mativenga initially lied to her.

“At around 10PM, this woman came knocking at my door, she called me by name. She told me that she was on her way from church when she found my husband lying lifeless on the ground. I suspected she had a hand in my husband’s attack because why would she know me by name and my house.

“When l wanted to rush to get a vehicle to take my husband to hospital, she said we should first rush to the scene and check if he was still breathing,” said Mrs Mwembe, who struggled to speak between sobs.

She said she only learnt that Mativenga was Mwembe’s girlfriend when the police were taking statements. “Fadzai told the police a different story, she said they were together when my husband was attacked,’’ Mrs Mwembe said.

The Chronicle caught up with the family and neighbours and most of them blamed Mativenga for Mwembe’s death.

A neighbour who declined to be named said: “This was not a random attack. I suspect these murderers are her boyfriends because such ladies are a nuisance. They play games with many men.”

When The Chronicle visited the scene where the attack occurred, there was a congealed pool of blood near a big rock.

“His parents will know what to do with it (the blood),’’ said a relative.

Mwembe’s brother, Mr Dudu Siyabela, said the death was a tragedy to the family.

“I was surprised when l received a call about his death, he was in good health and we did not expect his sudden death. I suspect the ‘girlfriend’ knows what exactly happened. We are waiting for our parents so that we know where to bury him,’’ he said.

Mr Siyabela said it was improper for the girlfriend to attend the funeral because it may cause secondary harm to Mwembe’s family.

This newspaper caught up with Mativenga’s family and her mother —who declined to be named — said she was distressed by the incident.

“I hope the murderers will be caught so that justice is served. I’m deeply saddened by the death of that man because he left a widow and children,’’ she said.

The mother was later overheard by this reporter speaking to her uncle on a cellphone saying: “I feel humiliated by Fadzai’s behaviour. I wonder where she was going with a married man during the night. I cannot even face the family of the deceased because they will point fingers at me.’’

Mativenga’s mother said her daughter rents her own house and she was not aware that she went out during the night.

Mativenga, neighbours said, is a single unemployed mother of three children.

Mwembe is survived by his wife and three daughters aged 15, 12 and eight years.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango was not reachable for comment.—@tamary98