SK declared national hero

SK declared national hero

Busi Mhlanga’s Gqi Gqi Gqi single a hit

15 Nov, 2021 - 16:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Busi Mhlanga’s Gqi Gqi Gqi single a hit Busi Mhlanga during one of her performances

The Chronicle

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Mzwazwa ka Nkoviyo, a popular Ndebele poem that was recently incorporated into the Queen of Abenguni’s Gqi Gqi Gqi song, has flooded the streets in the City of Kings and Queens.

Many people are captivated by the poem’s depiction of their childhood memories. A short walk through the city streets will bring you to the echoing rhythm of the Amapiano hit.

This is coherent with Busi Mhlanga’s desire to preserve the dying norms and values of her culture and pass them onto the next generation.

The traditional singer took to social media to express her joy over the welcoming of her song which was blessed, as it was part of the latest Bulawayo Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) playlist.

“I may be far from home, but my voice echoes right in the City of Kings and Queens, Kontuthuziyathunqa where I first became decades ago. The land of my birth, thank you Bulawayo Arts Awards for playing my song Gqi Gqi Gqi,” said the United Kingdom (UK)-based singer as she posted the dancers dancing her song during the course of the annual ceremony. – @SeehYvonne

