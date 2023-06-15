Busi Ncube satisfied by homecoming gig

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SHE came back to where it all started for her and the reception she got buttressed what she already knew in her heart; that she was loved and appreciated in her home city.

It was a “Home sweet home” moment for celebrated Afro-jazz artiste, Busi Ncube who staged her “Ilanga Tribute” concert on Sunday at The Place in Bulawayo.

In true, “True love” form, Ncube was received with warm hands.

“I did (anticipate love from people in Bulawayo), but not to the extent the turnout came to be. It was overwhelming and heart-warming to see Bulawayo fans come out in their numbers,” she told Chronicle Showbiz in an interview after the show.

From Oslo, Norway, she had two things on her to-do list; staging a show to remember her former Ilanga band members, and also celebrating her own life, finally reaching the big 60 today.

The former was a resounding success as a lot of people gave rave reviews of her performance and the latter, scheduled for the weekend in a secret location meant for family and close friends promises to be epic.

“The birthday preparations are going really well and all is in place. I’m sorry I can’t disclose the venue of the party since it’s only for close family and friends. I’m turning 60 and I’ve seen a lot of things. Let’s just say that my highs and lows through my career and life are like everybody’s. If I had to describe them, it could take the whole page,” she said.

Ncube sang praises to patrons who braved the cold night on Sunday to witness the renaissance of the now-defunct band.

“I was impressed by how people make one feel the sense of belonging and welcoming spirit ‘ukufika ekhaya’. Ngiyabonga to all those that took their time and came and shared the night with me at the show,” shared Ncube.

With patrons enjoying yesteryear Ilanga hits, it surely brought back memories of the band’s heydays which were characterised by consistent song releases and globetrotting.

Ilanga’s journey might have been short, but one thing is for sure, the band left an indelible mark in people’s lives, with the band disbanding and solo careers being established.

The juggernauts of force surely had a strong case in the music scene and there can never be any true replacement for the late Don Gumbo, Cde Chinx, Andy Brown, Adam Chisvo, Gibson Nyoni, Gibson Batishta, and Keith Farquharson. The musical gods’ generosity was in full display with the formation of the band, and Ncube, being the only feminine representation of it, has carried its legacy to date. — @MbuleloMpofu