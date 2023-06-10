Busi Ncube’s Ilanga tribute concert…A nostalgic journey back to the golden age of Afro-Fusion

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN the enchanting realm of the 1980s, a captivating journey unfolded, one that would span over three decades, and it was embarked upon by none other than the veteran afro-fusion songstress, Sibusiswe “Busi” Ncube.

Resting on her laurels in Bulawayo was simply inconceivable for Busi, for the allure of her dreams beckoned her elsewhere.

And so, she answered the call, finding herself drawn to the vibrant city of Harare, where she joined forces with a band that would soon become the nation’s most adored musical sensation.

Ilanga, a band that now resides in the realm of legends, became their sanctuary, brimming with untamed talent and the burning desire to captivate audiences far and wide.

Together with the late Comrade Chinx on vocals, Andy Brown on guitar and vocals, Keith Farquharson on keyboards, Don Gumbo on bass, Gibson Batishta on drums, Adam Chisvo on percussion, and the remarkable contributions of Munya Brown, Gibson Nyomi, and Virgillio Ignacia, they set out to dazzle the world.

Their music reverberated across borders, resonating both domestically and internationally, as their harmonies birthed melodies that became anthems of a generation.

Hits like Silver and gold, Substitution, True Love, and Shosholoza echoed through the airwaves, transcending time and space.

In 1988, a moment of extraordinary significance unfurled as Ilanga took to the stage at the Human Rights Concert in Harare, a grand event that hosted a constellation of superstars including Tracy Chapman, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Gabriel, Youssou N’Dour, and the Bhundu Boys.

It was testament to the band’s soaring popularity and undeniable talent.

Tomorrow, in a splendid tribute to those glorious heydays, Busi Ncube will transport patrons on a nostalgic voyage through time.

Aptly titled “Ilanga Tribute,” this live concert, set to unfold at The Place in Bulawayo, will weave a tapestry of memories, resurrecting the essence of a band that once moved hearts.

Accompanying Busi on this melodic pilgrimage are a stellar ensemble of performers hailing from both Bulawayo and Harare.

Among them are Blessing Sitotombe on bass guitar, Hudson Simbarashe on guitar, Erastus Nleya on drums and vocals, Samuel Mabhena on keyboard, Benjamin Shawa on keyboard, Blessing Muparutsa on drums, and David Mabhena on vocals.

As Busi Ncube immerses herself in these reminiscences, her mind dances with vivid recollections of her band-mates, especially the late guitarist and vocalist, the mercurial Andy Brown.

“Back in the day when we were performing, sometimes, things wouldn’t go according to plan, and one individual who would bear the brunt of that was Andy Brown.We had to constantly keep his temperament in check, and we succeeded. We would vent backstage and during rehearsals, but it was all for the betterment of the group.”

Her words carry a resonance that echoes with the love and dedication that bound them together.

Through the passage of time, the loss of her cherished colleagues has taken an immense toll on Busi Ncube, as she yearns for the rehearsals and the shared moments on stage.

She confides in Saturday Leisure about their treasured interactions.

“Although the band eventually split, I still held a special connection with each of my colleagues, and losing them was a bitter pill to swallow. Now, only three of us are still alive. Gibson Nyoni is in Angola now. We were like family, and I miss each one of them deeply. This is one of the reasons why Keith Farquharson and I decided to stage this concert in their memory. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to join us due to a medical condition. But one thing is for sure, every band member had a special skill set that blended seamlessly with the rest of the team.”

As the only female in the band, Busi found herself embraced by her band mates, who treated her like a sister.

She recalls fondly: “I didn’t feel out of place with my brothers. We used to rehearse in a small space, but we enjoyed every moment of it. It never felt cramped because we were all united by the bigger picture, which was to make a name for ourselves in the music scene. I miss them dearly, and I make a point to stay in touch with their families as a way to honour our incredible bond. Some of them will be joining us for the show.”

In the tapestry of Busi Ncube’s career, there are countless milestones that shimmer like stars. One such radiant moment was when Ilanga performed at the launch of the African Union in Libya.

There, Busi was bestowed with a golden wristwatch and a significant sum of money, symbolising the profound impact their music had on the world stage.

In 2009, Busi Ncube made a significant shift in her life, relocating to Norway, where she currently resides.

She has become an esteemed figure in the music community, teaching music in the Pedagogisk Department of the Oslo Music Academy.

Her dedication to her craft remains unwavering, and she continues to refine her skills by collaborating with notable Norwegian musicians, proudly representing her Zimbabwean heritage.

Her enchanting voice can be heard in collaborations such as Mari Boine’s renowned Norwegian song, Idjagiedas (The Mermaid).

She has graced the Institution of Peace Centre with her captivating performances alongside Norwegian musicians Banjo Mosele, Evan Mazuze, Kossa Diomande, Kristin Sevaldsen, Johan Sara Jr, and Kossa Diomande.

Her talent even caught the attention of the Norwegian Queen, whom she had the privilege of entertaining on two occasions, further cementing her status as a global musical ambassador.

As Busi Ncube celebrates 60 years of life and her remarkable journey in the music scene, she stands as a testament to resilience and artistic prowess.

After her time with Ilanga, she went on to form Band Rain and embarked on a successful solo career, gifting the world with an array of captivating music.

Her latest album, Usiko, serves as a heartfelt homage to her IsiNdebele roots, proving her unwavering connection to her heritage.

It may be easy to assume that True Love holds a special place in Busi’s heart, but the truth surprises. In fact, her personal favourite is Guga mzimba, a hidden gem on the flipside of the True Love vinyl.

It reflects her eclectic taste and the multifaceted nature of her musical journey.

Beyond her musical pursuits, Busi Ncube leads a life infused with curiosity and passion. An avid reader, she finds solace in the pages of books, constantly seeking knowledge and inspiration.

She nurtures her inquisitive spirit and finds joy in exploring new places, immersing herself in nature’s embrace.

Her expertise extends to the realm of plants, and she once harboured a desire to compile a book documenting all the medicinal plants she encountered — to show her deep connection with the natural world.

Additionally, she finds delight in gardening, cultivating beauty and harmony in her own backyard.

Busi has transformed her garden into a lush oasis, filled with vibrant flowers, aromatic herbs, and exotic plants.

It is a sanctuary where she can unwind and draw inspiration for her creative endeavours.

Despite living abroad, Busi Ncube remains deeply connected to her Zimbabwean roots.

She actively engages in philanthropic work, supporting various initiatives that uplift communities in her homeland.

One of her notable contributions is her involvement in music education programmes for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe, providing them with opportunities to explore their musical talents and pursue their dreams.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the arts and her unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Zimbabwean music and culture, Busi Ncube has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career.

She has been honoured with the Zimbabwe Music Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging her enduring impact on the music industry and her role as a cultural ambassador.

As she prepares for the “Ilanga Tribute” concert, Busi Ncube is filled with a mix of emotions.

It is a bitter-sweet moment as she reminisces about the past while celebrating the legacy of Ilanga and her band mates.

The concert is not only a tribute to their musical achievements but also proof of the enduring power of friendship, unity, and the magic of music.

With each note she sings and every chord struck by her ensemble, Busi Ncube aims to transport the audience back in time, allowing them to relive the enchanting era of Ilanga and experience the timeless beauty of their music once more.

The concert promises to be a mesmerising journey, capturing the hearts of old fans and introducing a new generation to the captivating melodies that defined an era.

— @MbuleloMpofu