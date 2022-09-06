Business community urged to embrace digital technologies

Business Correspondent

THE business community has been urged to fully embrace digitalization as a critical enabler to the economic turnaround of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a prize-giving cocktail held at the end of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Golf Day, which attracted most of the country’s corporate sector at the weekend, the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said a digital economy is the future of this country.

“When the President launched the National Development Strategy 1, he identified a digital economy as one of the key priorities that is going to turn around the macro economic landscape of this country,” he said. “A digital economy is the future of this country. So, the stakeholders’ approach adopted by Liquid Intelligent Technologies by convening this meeting place of corporate minds annually through the golf day has got a basis.

“Since the commencement of the new dispensation, there has been a focus on a stakeholders’ approach in terms of developing the country with the President clearly highlighting that Zimbabwe can only be built by its people coming together.”

Minister Muswere hailed Liquid for successfully bringing together business leaders from different sectors, making for an inclusive stakeholder approach. He added that he had met industry leaders and experts from banking, agriculture, construction, mining, health, among others at the event.

Addressing participants gathered at the event held at the Borrowdale Brooke Country Club in Harare, regional CEO for Central African Region, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mr Wellington Makamure said internet connectivity had become an integral part of day-to-day operations in today’s world and without it, no business or relationship could thrive.

“Without internet connectivity today; no business can thrive, and even relationships will die. Nothing works without internet connectivity today,” he said.

“We need connectivity to run our businesses, to transact and to communicate. This event therefore is for us at Liquid an opportunity to celebrate the organisations that we do business with.

“We also just want to take time to evaluate how to use the internet to improve our businesses. There is a lot that we can do using internet connectivity and those are the discussions we need to engage in.”

Amongst those in attendance at the Liquid Intelligent Technologies annual Golf Day were CEOs and MDs of companies including Seedco, Beta Holdings, Lancet, Stanbic Bank and TSL.