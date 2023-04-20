Business sector aims to generate lots of international trade

Nqobile Bhebhe

[email protected]

THE business sector is angling at securing international trade markets and create more synergies at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair taking advantage of the high volume of local and foreign exhibitors expected.

The 63rd edition of the premier multi-sectoral exhibition held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo will run from April 25-29 in Bulawayo under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

It is expected to have new features geared to add further impetus to the country’s accelerated drive to achieve a knowledge-driven economy as a catalyst for sustained growth, industrialisation, and modernisation.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter chairperson, Mr Mackenzie Dongo yesterday told Business Chronicle that the exhibition presents an opportunity for businesses to expand their footprints locally and abroad.

“The premium trade show will provide vast business opportunities for local suppliers to match international business partners. We expect to generate a lot of international trade as a result of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair,” said Mr Dongo.

He said by interacting with foreign exhibitors, the industry would have an opportunity to curve new export markets.

Added to that, the sourcing of new export markets is boosted by more airlines coming to the country, a development that enhances connectivity and access.

“We are mainly focusing on exporting our own local produce and marketing our local tourist destinations given the positive response from new airlines that have started landing in Zimbabwe with the latest being Eswatini Airways.

“This points to the positive trajectory the Government is focusing on as Zimbabwe is open for business.

“We also have those into agro-processing and farm fresh produce having the opportunity to match with new markets,” he noted.

As of last week, ZITF officials indicated that over 48 000 square metres of exhibition space had been taken up. The figure compared favourably to the same period as last year where uptake was at 43 100 square metres.

On exhibitor numbers, 533 direct exhibitors had confirmed attendance which is 27 percent higher than last year’s closing total of 420 direct exhibitors and 13 percent higher than the booking situation at the same time last year (471 direct exhibitors)

Twenty-five direct exhibits from 21 foreign nations, representing both national participation and individual companies had confirmed participation.

Exhibitors from Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia are set to participate.

Mr Dongo encouraged local businesses ranging from small, medium and large corporates to take up space and attend the premium event.

Several business conferences have been lined up during the exhibition which provide a platform for networking.