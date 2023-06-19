Business woman Victoria Gazi scoops award

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

MISS Victoria Gazi a young entrepreneur from Bulawayo has been crowned second-runner-up in the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Businesswoman of the Year award for Matabeleland South.

She was among three women who were shortlisted for the award, in recognition of the outstanding work they are doing in their companies.

Miss Gazi runs Samson Bricks and Aqua-Manzi companies.

Vicky as she is affectionately known said her company Samson Bricks had made the top 5 in two categories: Micro, small to medium enterprise of the year, and Emerging business of the year. While she made top five for Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, however, she only managed to get an award for the Business Woman of Year category.

“This is my first time winning such a big award and being recognized in business, l am really grateful to everyone who nominated me and has always been supportive of my business endeavors but above all, I am grateful to God for receiving such a prestigious award at the tender age of 26,” said Miss Gazi.

She said this is a big thing for her businesses and hopes more awards and synergies in recognition of her work will come her way.

@flora_sibanda