Businesses urged to take advantage of tax rebates and reliefs

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has encouraged investors and local businesses including local authorities to take advantage of tax reliefs and rebates being implemented by the tax collector.

Speaking at the inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference that is taking place at Lupane State University in the Matabeleland North provincial capital, Zimra regional manager for the western region Mr Bekezela Majokojoko said the tax collector is implementing a number of strategies to raise awareness on some of the taxes to the business world.

Also, Zimra is intensifying surveillance methods to prevent corruption, smuggling and other criminal activities at ports of entry.

“You should know your rebates of duty especially specific to mining and tourism in this province since Matabeleland North is very active in mining and tourism. Some goods are restricted but we also have deferment of Value Added Tax on goods that are of a capital nature and to first-time investors,” he said.

Mr Majokojoko however said companies should ensure they are tax compliant.

Pre-clearing goods helps reduce delays at the border, he said.

“We are also in the process of introducing drones to reduce smuggling. We also put up CCTV at ports of entry and also introduced K9 Units to protect society from dangerous products,” he said.

Mr Majokojoko said local authorities planning to retool should also take advantage of the available concessions.