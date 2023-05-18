Businessman led armed robbers appear in court

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SIX members of a nine man armed robbery gang who were paraded at the Bulawayo Central police have been arraigned.

The six appeared at the Bulawayo regional court before Regional magistrate Collex Ncube facing multiple counts of robberies.

The accused persons Benefit Vhudzi aged 37, Limukani Khuphe (37) the businessman and alleged mastermind, Isheunesu Nhliziyo (26), Uyapho Ndlovu (26), Witness Macebo (26), and Brandon Moyo all pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault.

They were remanded to June 1 for commencement of trial. The State is still finalising its investigations for its case against two of the suspects, while one is on the run.

One of the accused persons is a renowned businessman, Limukani Khuphe who owns a thriving liquor business and boutiques in SunYet Sen, Matabeleland South province and hails from Ezimnyama Village in Plumtree, in the same province.

Khuphe allegedly has a licenced firearm which he obtained to protect himself and his assets but has allegedly been using it, together with some unlicensed firearms, to commit a series of robberies.

The State alleges that the accused persons were nailed following identification parades where some of their victims positively identified them.

The accused persons were denied bail as the State cited that they were flight risks.