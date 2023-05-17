Businessman led gang of armed robbers caught

Limukani Khuphe, the businessman alleged to be the mastermind of armed robberies.

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A GANG of nine notorious armed robbers that had been terrorizing residents in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs has finally been captured, with police identifying the ring leader as a prominent businessman from Plumtree.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, identified the businessman as 38-year-old Limukani Khupe, who resides in Rangemore while his minions are Brendon Moyo (25) from Lobengula West, Benefit Vhudzi (37) from Mbunade, Witness Macebo (27) also from Lobengula West, Isheunesu Nhliziyoalso known as Scanda (36) from Cowdray Park, Nyapo Ndlovu (26), Limukani Dube (32), Lungisani Mpofu (24) also from Cowdray Park.

Inspector Ncube said police acted on investigations from April this year until the time of their capture two days ago.

“As police, we appreciate the level of participation in the fight against crime by members of the public, which creates a difficult environment for criminals. We also urge the community to use target hardening techniques in their premises by increasing door and window burglar bars,” said Insp Ncube.

