Businessman takes “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” to UK

Midlands Bureau

BUSINESSMAN Dr Tinashe Manzungu has said he will use the Leaders Without Borders Annual Business Summit in the United Kingdom to market brand Zimbabwe and create trade partnerships and cross border alliances to benefit the country.

The international business summit will run from May 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Business Beyond Borders-Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investments.’

He said he will strive to make full use of the platform to sell the brand Zimbabwe under the Zimbabwe is Open for business philosophy that is being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

“I will pursue trade partnerships and cross border alliances to benefit my country in the global economy. With a background in infrastructure development it is in tandem with the Government vision and it is an area that I have a passion for because lack of infrastructure it hinders development, which causes economic deficit.

“Therefore there is a correlation between economic development and infrastructure development,” he said.

Dr Manzungu, the Africa Business Council (ABC) board director, will be joining business experts from various parts of the world to create a global network, investment opportunities and promote economic development in their respective countries.

He is the Co- Founder and CEO of Zimbuild Property Investments and Group Chairman of TM Group.

He said the LWBDC Annual Business summit is a platform created to encourage a strong strategic economic and geopolitical partnership by promoting trade and investment.

“It attracts high-achieving level professionals from all across the world,” said Dr Manzungu

He said expected participants are individuals who have contributed to the global growth and development of mankind either via servitude or humanitarian activities.

“So basically speaking on such a platform is a great honour and an opportunity to represent my country,” said Dr Manzungu

He commands a business empire that has interests in mainly construction, financial services, and insurance.

Dr Manzungu has advocated for the highest levels of equitable and sustainable development of Africa.

For over a decade, LWBDC has partnered with over 60 International Organisations through unique programmes that encourage business growth and expansion.

