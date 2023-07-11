Businessmen lose vehicle, cash to armed robbers

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Armed robbers pounced on three business partners in Kwekwe and robbed them of a vehicle, cellphones and cash.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hilux was later found dumped in the city centre.

Confirming the incident Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred when two of the victims were visiting their colleague in Fitchlea surbub.

“On 07 July 2023 around 1030 PM, two male business partners aged 53 and 52 were travelling from Kwekwe Central Business District to Fitchlea residential suburb using a Toyota Hilux as they intended to see a colleague,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Upon arrival at the friend’s place of residence, an unidentified vehicle with four occupants suddenly blocked them at the gate and occupants demanded valuables while one of them pointed a pistol at the victims.

“They force marched the complainants into the main house where they met the housemaid whom they robbed of a cellphone. They assaulted the owner of the house with open hands and gave threats of serious harm, demanding money,” said police.

Fearing for his life, he surrendered $100 and three cellphones.

The suspects further ransacked the bedroom and took US$400-00 which was in the drawer.

One of the assailants fired one shot into the air to scare the complainants, as the suspects left the scene.

“Two of the suspects took away Toyota Hilux which they later dumped near Senderayi Round About, Kwekwe from where it was later recovered by the police,” he said.

He appealed to members of public to assist with information.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can help in locating and arresting the perpetrators of this case to approach any police station,” he said.