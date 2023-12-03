Busta 929 to headline Munch & Sip

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SOUTH AFRICAN Amapiano ace Busta 929 has been unveiled as the main act for this year’s Munch & Sip event set for Queens Sports Club on December 31.

For a while, organisers of the event have been announcing side events and an artiste line-up, teasing fans with the international music act.

According to festival producer, Mandipa Masuku, the “Ngixolele” hitmaker is set to arrive on December 30 so as to enjoy “street food and have a chance to sit down with local artistes over a plate of gango and to bounce ideas on how to take music to the next level.”

He will join the likes of Bhila, Brintz, The Travellers Band as well as a host of local wheel-spinners.