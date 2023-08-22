Busy year for Andrea The Vocalist

Andrea The Vocalist (centre) posing for a photo with Vocal Ex members at the studio

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

VICTORIA FALLS poster-boy Andrea The Vocalist might only be 14 years old, but already, he is having his work cut out in the music business.

The Uhambo hit-maker, an instant celebrity previously criticised for being a “one-hit wonder” riding on the success of his song with South African artiste Aubrey Qwana is putting his money where his mouth is with a flurry of collaborations already in the pipeline.

Surely there is more to Andrea The Vocalist than Uhambo with the latest collaboration being with Vocal Extraordinaire (Vocal Ex), an inter-denominational grouping of gospel musicians drawn from the Bulawayo Christian community.

This collaboration adds to Andrea The Vocalist’s growing CV which has seen him record a song, Lizombona and shoot a music video with Eswatini’s Sands Music and A2Z Fusion.

In an interview, his manager Tendai Joe confirmed that Andrea The Vocalist was recently in Bulawayo cooking up an ear-rumbling project with Vocal Ex.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with Vocal Ex and this has always been our initiative as Andrea The Vocalist’s management. We decided that it was best for him to work with a couple of artistes from Bulawayo.

“The idea emanated from the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards performance last year where we made a proposal to them and they were keen to work with us. So, we decided to make it happen,” Tendai Joe said.

He said the collaboration is in preparation for a concert to be held next month where Vocal Ex, Sebastian Magacha, and Andrea The Vocalist will share the stage.

Andrea The Vocalist’s visit to Bulawayo last week also saw him record a song with the Accapella ensemble, Amaqaqa with Tendai Joe hinting at the idea of Andrea working with many artistes from Bulawayo.

“The more the merrier” is what Tendai Joe settled on with regard to Andrea working with other artistes adding that it is important to “grow together”.

It is only a matter of time before lovers of Andrea The Vocalist’s music will hear of his collaborations with Aphiwe, Amaqaqa and Vocal Ex.