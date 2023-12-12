But how?. . . Ngezi drop 36 points and win league

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

MATHEMATICALLY Ngezi Platinum Stars lost 36 points, an equivalent of twelve games or just over a third of the total number of games played by each team the whole season, but still went on to win the league thereby exposing the lack of strong competition for the championship title this year.

Ngezi won the league with 66 points, compared to the 75 that FC Platinum amassed on their way to lifting the title last season.

Without taking anything away from the just crowned champions, the question still remains: Did the chasing pack Manica Diamonds, Dynamos, FC Platinum, Highlanders, Herentals and Chicken Inn really mount a serious challenge for the Castle Lager Premiership title?

Well, Zimpapers Sports will let the figures do the talking and for our beloved readers to judge for themselves.

The league has been famous for being closely contested since its inception. On more than a couple of occasions, the title race has gone down to the very last matchday.

But there have also been times when Premier League winners were crowned quite early as well.

Each season, the favourites to win the local top-flight are proclaimed by many and bets are placed in abundance. Each season the so-called top teams intend to strengthen their claim for the honour even though the fight for the title has become more bilateral or trilateral in recent years.

After enduring eight years in search of their maiden Premier Soccer League title, Mhondoro based Ngezi Platinum Stars finally made it this year, and for the first time in the history of local elite football the gong has headed to Mashonaland East.

This was after Madamburo amassed a total of 66 points to beat Manica Diamonds, Dynamos, FC Platinum and Highlanders for the country’s top football accolade.

Renowned local sports broadcaster Muziwethu Hadebe reckoned: “It was a difficult season for most of the teams. There was no clear cut favourite and also lots of surprises. Ngezi Platinum Stars led and Bosso took over, only for Ngezi to regain the lead and eventually won it. Relegation teams also contributed to the points set up as they recorded some surprise results by beating the top teams. In a nutshell, at times the gap amongst our players/teams only needs consistency and always taking your chances as Ngezi did on the last stretch.”

While some would say Ngezi Platinum Stars’ performance was outstanding, others would argue otherwise as they dropped crucial points on their way to the winners podium.

“This all points to the fact that our league is not up to stretch. Our players have become so nomadic. Coaches are not to blame at times. We have a small population. We cannot afford to have 18 teams playing in the Premier League. I reckon, just like in the previous years 12 teams will do. Zifa and PSL should look into that,” said outspoken former Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer Cosmas “Tano” Zulu.

Not taking away from Takesure Chiragwi and Ngezi Platinum Stars charges, these are developments that have brought the level of competition in the local league under great scrutiny.

Last season, FC Platinum took the trophy home for the fourth consecutive time after managing to collect 75 points meaning Pure Platinum Play were a nine points better than Madamburo to get gold medals. — @FungaiMuderere