Butholezwe Ncube joins Sheasham

Fungai Muderere, [email protected].

EX Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube has signed for Zifa Central Region Division One side Sheasham.

At the Gweru based Construction Boys, Ncube reunites with his former Tsholotsho FC coach Lizwe Sweswe.

The club has been on a massive recruitment exercise that has them land signatures of ex Highlanders duo of Rahman Kutsanzira and Ray Lunga.

The former Premier Soccer League side also provides home to Ayanda Ncube, Nixon Gama ,

Brian Rusinga and Kim Joe Sibanda among other experienced players who have previously worked with Sweswe. – @FungaiMuderere