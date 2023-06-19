Butholezwe Ndlovu unites Magwegwe through Sports

Chronicle Online Reporter

ZANU PF candidate for the Lobengula Magwegwe Constituency, Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu on Saturday brought the community together and kept the youth away from trouble through the power of sports.

In a display of sheer excitement, Cde Ndlovu organised an exhilarating sports tournament that left the community buzzing with energy. Soccer, netball, and volleyball were the chosen sports, each with teams representing different wards. The field became a stage where skills were showcased, camaraderie blossomed, and the community was united. As Cde Ndlovu eloquently put it, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another,’ quoting John 13 v 35.

Trophies sparkled in the sunlight, representing the ultimate prize for the competing teams. In the nail-biting netball category, the Lethal Angels swooped in and claimed the first place spot, soaring high with a trophy, a netball ball, and a cash prize. The Royals netball team gracefully took second place, notching a commendable cash prize. And in a display of tenacity, Jay’s netball team snatched the third place position.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. On the soccer field, a battle of wills ensued. The crowd held their breath as Dzinsi Football Club emerged victorious, raising the first place trophy high above their heads. With it, they claimed a soccer ball and a well-deserved cash prize. Not far behind, Vula Vale FC showcased their skills and secured the second place position. Uptown FC who fought valiantly to clinch third place.

The sports tournament was not just about the games. It was a vibrant display of unity, a testament to the power of sports in bringing communities together. With his unwavering commitment to upliftment, Cde Ndlovu’s journey to represent the Lobengula Magwegwe Constituency shines brightly, fueled by love for his community and a burning desire to make a lasting difference.

Cde Ndlovu, a force to be reckoned with, brings his passion for Marketing and Tourism to the vibrant community of Magwegwe. Not only is he a rising star in the world of Zanu PF politics, serving as the Secretary for Science and Technology on the main board executive and making waves in the Bulawayo provincial executive, but he’s also a true champion for his people.

With a heart set on empowering the youth, Cde Ndlovu’s initiatives have transformed lives. His landscaping company and candy bar project have given wings to over 300 young individuals, providing them with opportunities they never dreamed of. He has also established community gardens that have made a difference in the lives of over 100 people.