Buvuma villagers resuscitate silted Mapholisa Dam

Austin Nyathi, Chronicle Correspondent

VILLAGERS in Ward 18 in Buvuma under Chief Marupi have come together to resuscitate one of their oldest water bodies constructed in 1950.

Mapholisa Dam, supplies water to Buvuma, Selonga and Magaya villages but is now heavily silted and its dam wall partially collapsed. The nearest source of water, Buvuma Dam is 15km away.

A Chronicle news crew visited Mapholisa Dam as villagers were busy working on the dam wall.

Headman Manyunyu said the dam used to assist the community to roll out a number of projects like vegetable gardens, fisheries and livestock production.

“This dam is key to the community because it is central to three villages, namely Buvuma, Selonga and Magaya and is located in the grazing area. We are therefore, appealing to Government and well-wishers to assist in de-silting it so that when rains start falling, we can harvest water here,” said the headman.

He said the dam wall is too low so water just flows through, going to waste.

Headman Manyunyu said the community was on the ground mobilising locally available materials and clearing trees on the dam wall.

“The community has started working on the dam wall but we need a dozer and a scooper to clear the area and remove river sand that has accumulated in the dam,” he said.

The District Development Fund is (DDF) has promised to assist the community by providing funding and expertise to rehabilitate the dam.

“We really appreciate the efforts made by the Buvuma community. As DDF we are mandated to build dams and irrigation schemes. We would like to urge them to approach our district offices so that we may assist,” said Mr Moment Malundu, DDF Provincial Co-ordinator.

“The problem is that they may not have the expertise in dam wall construction and that may cause problems should they come up with weak dam walls which may cause problems downstream.”

Government is constructing Tuli- Manyange Dam under Chiefs Mathe and Nhlamba as part of efforts to stimulate rural industrialisation.

Buvuma falls under Gwanda South constituency.