  • Today Sat, 30 Dec 2023

Buy electricity tokens now, prepayment system won’t be available on 31 December: ZETDC

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

PREPAID electricity consumers will not be able to buy cash power on New Year’s Eve, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said.

In a statement the power utility said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 31 December at 5 pm to 1 January 2024 at 6 am.

“The power utility advises its valued customers to purchase adequate electricity tokens to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period,” reads the statement.

 

