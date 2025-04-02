Buy Zimbabwe research reveals consumer preferences for local products

Faith Ndlovu

The nationwide Buy Zimbabwe research on preferred emerging and established products has concluded, with researchers now processing the collected data.

The in-depth study aimed to identify the most preferred products and brands among consumers in five major geographical regions: Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, and Masvingo.

In a statement, Select Research Project Manager Ms Sarah Suruto described the study as one of the largest they have conducted, with over 7 000 completed questionnaires, including responses from the diaspora.

“We were primarily focused on gathering consumer preferences across a wide range of products and brands. To achieve this, we employed a combination of online and physical questionnaires.

“The response was extremely positive. We collected 5000 completed physical questionnaires, while over 2 000 were submitted online. This is truly one of the largest research studies we have conducted, and we would like to thank the respondents for taking their time to provide their input,” she said.

The study covered a diverse range of products, including agricultural produce, foodstuffs, beverages, cooking oil, mining companies, detergents, alcohol, clothing and textiles, building materials, chemicals, and fertilisers

Additionally, respondents were asked about their preferences for electronic appliances, hotels and lodges, financial institutions, telecommunications, medical aid, and funeral assurance, among other products and services.

Buy Zimbabwe CEO and Chairman Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere announced that the study’s results would be unveiled at the prestigious Buy Zimbabwe Awards, which have been rebranded as the Zimbrands Awards and are scheduled for the end of May 2025.

“We are excited about the overwhelming response to this comprehensive study. Select Research is now processing the data, and a complete report is expected within two weeks.

“The results will be used to determine the winning products and brands at the Zimbrands Awards, which will be held on May 30, 2025, in Harare. We are confident that the winners will accurately reflect market trends, as the research has directly gathered consumer preferences,” said Hwengwere.

Buy Zimbabwe commissioned the research after noting the emergence of new products that are challenging established consumer preferences.

The study aims to deepen market knowledge and expand the database of current product offerings. It also seeks to better understand how market forces and pricing dynamics influence consumer choices.

Previously, Buy Zimbabwe determined award winners through an adjudication committee.

However, with this new research-driven approach, market preferences now play a more significant role in the selection of winning brands and products.

Buy Zimbabwe remains committed to promoting the production, consumption, and preference of locally made goods and services while ensuring greater market access for local products.