Buz makes 3×3 priority

BASKETBALL Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) president Joe Mujuru says they will be making the 3×3 version of the game a top priority this year.

The 3×3 basketball is a version of the game played with three players a side scoring in one basketball hoop.

Each game is 15 minutes long or ends when one team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first.

Mujuru says their goal is to make this version of the game big this year.

“Our main focus will be developing 3×3 at grassroots level to elite level. Structures have been set up to see this version of the sport grow. It is my wish to see the schools, youth and clubs play the game. This version of the game is now an Olympic sport which makes it key for us to work on improving the game. Our structures are already in place and we look forward to our players being recognised on Fiba 3×3 platform and contributing to the 3×3 rankings in Africa and the World,” said Mujuru.

The 3×3 version simple and flexible enough to be played anywhere by anybody.

All you need is a hoop, a half-court and six players.

Events can be staged outdoor and indoor in iconic locations to bring basketball directly to the people.

3×3 is an opportunity for new players, organizers and countries to go from the streets to the World Stage.

The stars of the game play in a professional tour and some of the most prestigious multi-sports events. On June 9, 2017, 3×3 was added to the Olympic Program, starting from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The rules are very simple and designed to make it a fast, spectacular and exciting game.

The non-stop music brings an authentic urban culture atmosphere, which attracts a new young audience to the games.

Zimbabwe has in recent years shown promise in this version of the game having won a regional competition in 2018.

