BUZ not extending deadline for applications

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) will not be extending the deadline for applications for the vacant coaching and managerial roles for various national teams.

BUZ is seeking coaches for the senior women’s and men’s teams, Under-23 women and men, Under-18 boys as well as Under-16 boys and girls’ teams.

Team managers for the same teams are also being sought.

The union has in the past weeks been receiving applications from interested parties with the deadline being Friday.

“We have received a good number of applications over the past weeks. We are more than impressed with the interest. After the deadline tomorrow we will sit down and ensure we come out with the best technical team for each team. We want to build strong technical teams that will help our teams perform at the highest stages,” said Buz president Joe Mujuru.

His association recently announced the launch of the FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning Programme in Zimbabwe.

The FIBA PLUS Strategy and Planning programme is one of the initiatives undertaken by FIBA, as part of its 2019-2023 long-term strategy, to “empower national federations” to reach their full potential.

The programme is designed to assist national federations in the development of basketball in their countries by helping them establish a sustainable strategic focus.

This initiative is a tailor-made programme for Zimbabwe basketball with the aim of putting in place correct strategies for its specific needs to improve the federation’s capacity to organise, professionalise and commercialise its basketball activities, ensuring the game’s successful development in the country. – @innocentskizoe