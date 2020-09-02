BUZ to hold virtual meeting on Friday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) Competitions Commission will hold a virtual stakeholders meeting on Friday to chart the way forward amid the continued lockdown.

The meeting will be held via zoom and will be facilitated by Buz competitions Commission President, Ignatius Yesaya.

Expected to be part of the meeting are club coaches, players, technical officials and even fans.

“The idea is to keep in touch with our stakeholders during this Covid-19 pandemic period. The objective is to develop an understanding with stakeholders on how the commission functions to meet the strategic goals of Buz,” said an official.

Buz is one of the few associations that have used virtual platforms effectively during Covid-19 period lockdown. Just last month, over 50 officials and coaches went through Fiba courses aimed at improving the standard of the game in the country.

Buz is also hopeful that it will host the fourth edition of the Southern Africa 3X3 Under-18 basketball tournament scheduled for Bulawayo from December 3-6.

Angola and Mozambique will not be part of the competition, leaving host nation Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa and Indian Ocean islanders Madagascar and Seychelles to battle it out at the event.

Zimbabwe won the previous Under-18 edition held in Botswana last year.

