BVA sets first week of June for first serve

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) has tentatively targeted the first of June as the start of their 2024 league campaign.Ahead of the start of the new season, BVA has been conducting various training clinics amid revelations by the association’s secretary, Munyaradzi Chigudu that preparations for the start of the 2024 campaign are well on course.

“We had a basic coaching course from 16 to 18 May. It was at Raylton Sports Club. We had 21 participants for the course. It was conducted by renowned coach, Vulindlela Moyo.

“We had participants of which four were male and 17 were female. We had representation from all the provinces in Matabeleland, which is great.

“The course went well and we are satisfied and confident the coaches will go on to implement what they learnt.

“We are now looking forward to the officiating of a course from May 23-25 at the same venue. We have people who have confirmed registration and some have already paid,” said Chigudu.

Joseph Dzimati was recently voted in as chairman of the BVA replacing William Mazviro who moved to Harare.The elected executive has Dzimati, a top volleyball match official and coach Bekezela Ndlovu as vice-chairperson.

Ndlovu will be in charge of administration while Ntombizodwa Maseko was elected vice-chairman, responsible for technical and development issues.

Philani Khumalo is the association’s new treasurer. The committee members are Nomsa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka.

The volleyball season got its preparatory first serve in March at BAC where four local teams took part in the event. Highlanders, Chimoio, Lycans and Vipers are the men’s teams that took part. Three women’s clubs Lycans, Vipers and Chimoio participated.

Highlanders took the honours in the men’s category while Vipers conquered all and sundry in the women’s section. BVA has also lined up a tournament on Africa Day and finer details on the competition are yet to be confirmed.

BVA already has a corporate social league existing but not structured. Participating teams include CBZ, RBZ, School Of Mines and Zesa.—@innocentskizoe