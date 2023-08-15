BVTA works on linking farmers to markets

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has crafted a robust strategy code named Market Aggregation Linking Markets and Innovation (MALI) that seeks to ensure that Bulawayo is not a flooded by farm produce from other provinces by stimulating production value chain in areas around the city.

The project, launched last week, seeks to improve distribution channels and create a strong linkage between small holder farmers and informal traders.

Speaking during the launch, BVTA executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni said the organisation has been working towards linking famers with the traders in the process cutting out the middlemen.

“BVTA has been working on safe markets and urban resilience as we are setting up markets in various areas across the regions, working with the various authorities and the Zimbabwean Resilience Fund which has been supporting the construction of the markets.

“After putting in place these markets there is need to move the products into the markets and need to have products from the farmers from eMguza, Mzingwane, Matopo so that they reach these markets.

“We realised that there were a number of issues that inhibit the flow of the products into market and also there is no relationship between the producer, the consumer and the retailer so people go all over the place looking for the product,” he noted.

He said in order for the farmers to make more profit and fair income, there is a need to get rid of middlemen.

“The market that we have now and the relationships that we have been building with traders and the linkages that we are trying to do will enhance small holder farmers to access fair incomes in the markets,” he said.

However, in terms of the innovation purposes, Bulawayo Chambers of SMEs Chairperson Mr Coustene Ngwenya said farmers, should in a bid to address challenges that come with products flooding the markets or dealing with perishables, diversify incomes and consider value addition.