By-elections: No postal voting applications

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Wednesday said it did not receive any application for postal voting ahead of the by-elections to be held in two weeks.

In a statement, on Wednesday afternoon, ZEC said applications for postal votes were closed on February 9.

“The commission closed receiving postal voting applications on the 9th of February 2022 for the March 26 By-Elections. No postal vote applications were received,” reads ZEC’s statement.

Postal voting is conducted by mainly members of the public who due to work related matters might not be in their station on the polling day.

The law allows members of the public with satisfactory reasons mainly relating to work commitment to conduct postal voting prior to the election date.

Institutions such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police have previously conducted postal voting.

“Section 72(a) of the Electoral Act allows electoral officers deployed outside their areas of voting to exercise their right to vote by post. However, ZEC does not encourage the deployment of the election officers away from their areas of registration. All efforts will be made to try and deploy polling officers to where they can vote.

@nqotshili