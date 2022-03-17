By-elections: Police to ensure peaceful polls

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has said it will ensure that the forthcoming by-elections are held under a peaceful environment.

The country is set to hold by-elections on March 26.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said warned political parties against contravening the law and said all parties will be treated the same as none is above the law.

He said some political parties were breaking the law by holding unsanctioned rallies ahead of the by-elections. He said all parties had to conduct their campaigns lawfully.

The police recently arrested 26 suspects in Harare and Masvingo for holding car rallies while in the process they were blocking traffic thereby interfering with the smooth flow of traffic. The suspects were also chanting slogans with obscene language.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to ensure that the forthcoming by-elections are held in a peaceful environment. Therefore, any form of lawlessness by individuals, groups or political parties will not be tolerated. The law will be applied without fear of favour,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi added: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police will not hesitate to name and shame politicians who are clearly contravening the law. Political parties are warned against disrespecting the police, acting as if there are no laws to be observed in the country or untouchable institutions and entities.”

He said building up to the elections, it was the responsibility of political parties to inform the police of their intentions to hold rallies in line with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23.

Asst Comm Nyathi said this allowed the party and police to discuss and agree on the security and safety measures at rallies for the protection of the public.

He said the police have noted with concern that the leadership of some political parties are communicating wrong information to their supports and using social media to post their communication with the police in violation of MOPA.

Asst Comm Nyathi cited an authorised rally which was held in Marondera by the Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC) Party.

“In the case of the CCC Marondera rally it’s clear that the convenor hadn’t complied with relevant provisions of MOPA and was duly advised by the regulatory authority. However, the convener and their lawyers insisted the rally will go ahead while at the same time a court process was in motion at the High Court and at the local Magistrates Court after Justice Mungwari had ruled that the CCC convener had to exhaust all the domestic legal remedies provided under MOPA before holding a rally,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the CCC leadership had already mobilised supporters to gather without sanctioning.

He said the ZRP will not compromise on security and safety of the public. He said political party leaders were expected to lead by example and avoid misleading the public.

Asst Comm Nyathi said anyone found holding a car rallies will be arrested.

