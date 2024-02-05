By-elections: Zanu-PF makes clean sweep

Chronicle Reporters

Zanu-PF won all six National Assembly seats in Saturday’s by-elections, capitalising on the chaos in the fractured main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), whose interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu instigated the recalls of candidates previously elected in the August 2023 general election.

The latest victories mean the ruling party now has a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

According to results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Zanu-PF wrested the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat in Bulawayo where Cde Joseph Tshuma garnered 1 845 votes against CCC’s Ms Moreblessing Tembo who polled a paltry 464 votes with Mr Abraham Nkomo of Democratic Official Party (DOP) getting 156 votes.

The seat fell vacant after Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba was recalled from Parliament by Mr Tshabangu.

Zanu-PF now has four National Assembly seats in Bulawayo after Cde Arthur Mujeyi (Cowdray Park), Albert Mavhunga (Nketa), and Raj Modi (Bulawayo South) romped to victory in the December 2023 by-elections.

In Gweru’s Mkoba North constituency, Cde Edgar Ncube garnered 2 415 against DOP’s Mr Patrick Tahiya who got 1 663 while the CCC’s candidate Amos Chibaya was barred from contesting. In Kwekwe’s local government by-elections, Zanu-PF wrested away wards 5, 9, and 10 by wide margins.

The ruling party also claimed the Zvimba East seat where Cde Kudakwashe Munanzva polled 10 359 votes against Oliver Mutasa (independent) who got 1 992 while CCC’s Agrippa Alberito got 855 votes.

In Chegutu West, Cde Shackmore Timburwa of Zanu-PF claimed the seat with 6 697 votes against Admore Chivero who ran as an independent and got 2 626 while Gift Nkonjana of CCC got 668 votes.

The ruling party also won the Seke seat after Cde Tobias Kashambe bagged 8 586 votes to trounce Tapfumaneyi Madzimbamuto, an independent candidate who got 2 401 while Everisto Chisi (CCC) trailed behind with 669 votes.

Zanu-PF also won the Goromonzi South seat after Cde Washington Zhanda got 6 865 against CCC’s Reuben Chikudo who got 1 067.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said it was not surprising for the ruling party to win the by-elections, saying this speaks to sound leadership under President Mnangagwa and deliverables on the ground.

“There are several factors like what we have been saying during our campaigns for the August 2023 general elections. We were saying our manifesto is our track record,” he said.

“The Second Republic has scored many successes and that makes the Zanu-PF Government popular. This is a result of a track record in performance in a number of sectors and performance against a backdrop of sanctions against this country,” said Cde Bimha.

He said President Mnangagwa has been clear on the need to focus on economic development while focusing on uniting the nation.

Cde Bimha said while Zanu-PF has relied on defined structures, the opposition has been chaotic and the public has lost confidence in it.

“The other factor is that the party is very solid, it has solid structures, very clear-cut roles and that in itself gives people hope of delivering,” he said.

“In terms of a party that is well structured, a party with history and a party with a vision. On the other hand, when all is said and done people don’t have an alternative.

“The opposition is confused, the opposition is chaotic and it gives people no hope and it has no direction and all this contributes to Zanu-PF being a popular party,” said Cde Bimha.

He paid tribute to the Zanu-PF Presidium for supporting the party’s campaign where Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi and national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri drummed up massive support for the candidates.

Zanu-PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu said members of the electorate continue to see the light in the ruling party.

“Zanu-PF is the only party with power to develop. We have been trying to persuade the people on what its principles are,” he said.

“I’m glad we have won all the seats. This victory is important, especially for Bulawayo, which has suffered a lot of under-development under the opposition leadership be it MDC or CCC,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Tshuma expressed excitement and gratitude to the electorate for trusting him to represent them in Parliament.

He committed to represent all residents within the constituency equally regardless of their political affiliation.

“What I say is that the election season is over. We are not going to leave anyone or any place behind. The season for campaigning is over and we are now pushing for development,” said Cde Tshuma.

“We need to work together and I call on everyone in the constituency that we should work together, it is no longer time for criticizing without providing solutions. Let’s develop the constituency together.” —@nqotshili

