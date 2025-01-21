Byo Afro-House producer Dr Breezy expands horizons with American collaboration

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Bulawayo-based Afro-house producer Dr Breezy (born Brandon Nduna) is spreading his wings even further as he has collaborated with American artistes for his upcoming single, “One More Time”.

The track, which is set for release on February 21, marks an exciting international collaboration between Dr Breezy, DJ and producer Yaw Appiah, and vocalist Biishop. The single will be available on several digital platforms.

Dr Breezy has been gaining traction in the region, especially after his EP, Uhambo: The Journey, received rave reviews. One standout track, “Ngyak’thanda”, a collaboration with DJ Genaro SA and featuring vocals by S.A.N.E, has been a hit, amassing over 18 000 streams on Spotify. The song was released under Xpressed Records, a South African Afro-house label, and was repeatedly played by South African music icon DJ Shimza on the radio.

Dr Breezy revealed that the collaboration with the American artistes came about through social media.

“I connected with Yaw Appiah on Instagram after he began following my work. We then collaborated with Biishop, who wrote the song and delivered incredible vocals,” said Dr Breezy.

“This will be my first release of the year, and it will drop under Alema Music Group, an Afro-house label based in the United States. I’ve got other exciting projects in the pipeline too, including collaborations with DJ Yugoe, Just Drey, DJ Kimza (SA), Valento Dust (SA), Josh Major, and many more,” he added.

