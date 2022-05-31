Byo Bonfire Night on this weekend

The Chronicle

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Preparations for the Bonfire Night event that is being hosted by Umahlekisa Comedy Club at Silwane Nature Reserve this weekend are at an advanced stage.

Scheduled for Sunday, the evening event seeks to bring a taste of local art under the winter stars while promoting the venue as a tourist resort.

Last year, the club hosted another show of this nature although it was mainly for comedy. This year’s event will see a line-up of DJs playing and artists such as Siza Mdlongwa giving the audience a treat.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo said the event will be characterised by a big fire, braai and food stalls.

“We’re making comedy and local art part of tourism. People go to places like Silwane to just chill, have a braai and some drinks without any entertainment taking place so, we’re infusing music, comedy and other things to promote the place as a tourism attraction as well as expanding the fan base for local arts,” he said.

Moyo will be the MC for the event alongside Mtkay Ntwana. Entertainers will include DJ Keitj-o, Mengezi the magician and Oxzy.

