Byo celebrates Brahma Kumaris’ 50 years in Africa

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Academy of Music in Bulawayo was last evening transformed into a colourful mosaic of life and culture as scores of Bulawayo residents — mostly the vibrant Indian community — celebrated Brahma Kumaris’ 50 years in Africa.

The air was filled with a palpable sense of excitement as scores of Bulawayo residents came together to celebrate a momentous occasion: the 50th anniversary of the Brahma Kumaris’ presence in Africa.

The event showcased the rich tapestry symbolising the harmonious blend of cultures. Some Indian women wore elegant white saris representing purity and peace.

The sight of candles glowing in unison at the entrance was breathtaking, a powerful visual representation of unity and hope.

The highlight of the evening was a speech by motivational speaker Shivani Verma also known as BK Shivani who spoke eloquently about the importance of individual responsibility in contributing to global peace and development.

BK Shivani touched on several topics from leadership to healthy living. Her words were a powerful reminder that change begins within each person.

BK Shivani said important decisions in life are not decided by what people do, but by how they do it.

“We are the architects of our own destiny. By cultivating inner peace, we can create a ripple effect that touches the lives of those around us and beyond,” she said.

BK Shivani said peace and love should guide everything that members of the public do for the country and world to progress.

“To create a peaceful world, there is nothing difficult but we have to create a peaceful self,” she said.

BK Shivani challenged individuals to be involved in the development of their communities as opposed to expecting leaders to be always at the forefront. She said positive energy is needed for individual growth.

BK Shiwani’s message of love and peace resonated deeply with the audience, which was invited to take a moment of silence to reflect on how they could contribute to peace in their daily lives.

The venue fell into a hushed stillness, a collective meditation that seemed to bridge the gap between the past and the future.

Brahma Kumaris is part of a network of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation which has a presence in 133 countries with over 9 000 branches.

It aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and communities, at large, through the education of life values. It is not affiliated with any particular religious practice or denomination.

The Brahma Kumaris organisation started in Lusaka, Zambia on two October 1974. There will also be a series of celebrations that will take place across Africa and the celebrations will go on until October 2. The organisation offers all its services for free.

In Zimbabwe, the organisation is in the process of arranging a variety of events, workshops, talks and programmes.