Byo Chiefs coach gives first appraisal of Zimbabwean soccer

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER his first competitive match in charge of Bulawayo Chiefs, Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso reckons Zimbabwean football is characterised by pace and transitional play.

Terroso sat in the dugout for the first time since being appointed head coach by the ambitious Bulawayo side in a 1-1 stalemate against Chicken Inn in a Chibuku Super Cup dead rubber at Barbourfields Stadium.

Hard running Brian Muza scored for the Gamecocks in the first-half and impressive Amakhosi captain Malvin Mkolo grabbed the equaliser nine minutes into the second stanza.

“I have tried to watch as much as I can. I have tried to get a good idea in terms of the style and in terms of how the game is played in Zimbabwe. I have noticed that Chicken Inn does the same thing as Bulawayo Chiefs. There are quite some similarities; Zimbabwean football is very fast, it’s very transitional and the players have technical ability and like to have the ball at their feet. There is quality within the players in Zimbabwe,” said Terroso.

The Portuguese gaffer, who once worked as head of sports science and a fitness coach at English Championship side Cardiff City when current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was boss, promised to get Chiefs playing “something that is very attractive”.

“Everyone in the team will get a fair opportunity. We have only been working for a few days, which makes everything difficult. I’m happy with the response the players have given me. I’m not happy about how we play, but that’s the nature of being a coach and always wanting more and always expecting the players to continue to progress.

“We know there are various things we will need to work on. We know we are not where we want the team to be, but that will come down to hard work and seeking a formula for us to play well. We need to get the players to understand what is expected of them,” said Terroso.

Chiefs finished their Chibuku Super Cup campaign without a win following Saturday’s draw.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has demanded high levels of self-confidence from his players and to build their play from the back in the quarter-finals.

“Now our boys need to have self-confidence because at times they get jittery on the ball, especially at the back when they are put under pressure. They need to be composed and try to build play from the back. Each player needs to improve his performance because our next opponents are red-hot. Everyone in our team needs to rise to the occasion,” said Antipas.

Chicken Inn finished top of Group B with 12 points, two ahead of Highlanders, who were held to a goalless draw by Bulawayo City on Sunday.

The Gamecocks will take on Ngezi Platinum Stars in the quarter-finals, while cup holders Bosso face in-form FC Platinum in Zvishavane. — @FungaiMuderere