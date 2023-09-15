Byo Chiefs finally train ahead of DeMbare clash?

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AFTER engaging in a two-day training boycott, Bulawayo Chiefs FC players reportedly managed to go through their paces this morning ahead of their league match against in-form Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Early this morning player sources indicated to Zimpapers Sports Hub that they had been called to meet at the club’s village which is formerly known as AmaZulu Sports Club.

It was their second training session of the week after boycotting two workouts on Wednesday and yesterday at Luveve Stadium and Barbourfields Stadium respectively.

In a brief telephone interview, the club’s head coach Johanisi Nhumwa confirmed that his charges trained.

“Yes we managed to train today and I’m happy. It’s noisy here, I’m at a saloon having a haircut. I will call you soon after,” said Nhumwa.

The Bulawayo Chiefs players have not been paid for some time now.

The question is will they rise to the occasion when they meet the Glamour Boys.

According to some of the team’s players who requested not to be named, they were on Tuesday given US$100 each, US$50 being part of their May salaries.

The remainder was reportedly a draw bonus amount they were given for holding Chicken Inn to a one all draw last weekend.

The first leg match between the two sides saw Chiefs beat DeMbare 3-2 in a match that was played at National Sports Stadium earlier on this year. -@FungaiMuderere