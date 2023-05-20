Byo Chiefs impress with dazzling renovations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club this morning gave fans a glimpse of their newly renovated Bulawayo Chiefs Village Bar inside the clubhouse and impressed many.

Continuing with the trend in the city after Highlanders FC renovated its clubhouse, Bulawayo Chiefs also did so at the team’s village along Robert Mugabe Way. The bar is not open to the public yet.

Posting on its Twitter page, Bulawayo Chiefs said the renovations are moving slowly but surely.

“Good morning, Zimbabwe Let’s sneak into the Chiefs Village and take a glimpse of the progress being made inside the Club House.

Slow but sure. #BulawayoChiefsVillageBar ‘Built for Royalty’.”

Southern Region Division One team FC Talen Vision commended Bulawayo Chiefs saying they are taking notes.

“We need notes @BulawayoChiefs. This level is beyond. We admire your tenacity. Head bowed, we take notes.”

Award-winning dance group, Iyasa asked for directions to the bar and said they were eager to perform at the opening ceremony.

“Direct us to the stage please… we need to start imagining how we lineup for the opening ceremony performance. We are ready to dance with the CHIEFS!!! Well done Amakhosi!!!,” the group posted.

Football fans congratulated Bulawayo Chiefs on the renovations.