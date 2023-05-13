Byo Chiefs, Manica Diamonds win, Chicken Inn lose, Dynamos draw

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs FC beat Sheasham FC 2 nil and Chicken Inn FC lost to Manica Diamonds by the same score line, while Dynamos drew nil all against Herentals College, during this Saturday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

This was Match day 9. On Friday Cranborne Bullets FC beat Green Fuel FC 1 nil.

Bulawayo Chiefs scored through Billy Veremu and Mthokozisi Msebe with goals in the first half at Luveve Stadium to beat hapless Sheasham FC in the City of Kings.

At Gibbo Stadium in Triangle, Manica Diamond’s Fortune Binzi continued his fine goal-scoring form netting a brace to sink Bulawayo-based Chicken Inn FC 2 nil.

At the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Herentals FC were too stubborn for Dynamos FC as both teams shared the spoils with a nil-all draw.

The action continues tomorrow as Highlanders FC takes on Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium, Caps United take on Hwange at the National Sports Stadium and Triangle United squares up against Yadah FC at Gibbo Stadium.

At Baobab stadium is the battle of the platinum teams as Ngezi Platinum take on champions FC Platinum.

On Monday, wrapping up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action Match Day 9, will be ZPC Kariba who takes on army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium. Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi