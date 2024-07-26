Byo Corporates Social League enters into the second round

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Corporates Social League (BCSL) will on Saturday enter into the second round after a two-week mid-season break.

BCSL fixtures secretary Leopold Chokera said: “It’s good to have our fixtures back after a well-deserved break. As the league action bounces back with Week 18 fixtures.”

Simbisa will take on Schweppes at Gifford High School while Millennium faces Chibuku at Mzilikazi Primary School.

Pacesetters and Speeding Stars have a date with McDonald Bricks at Emakhandeni Hall ground. Proton and Induna Pirates will play against each other at Phekiwe ground in the high-density of Nkulumane.

The venue for the game between MH Galaxy and Elephants is yet to be announced. Coca-Cola and Zimtile will do battle at Iminyela ground.

Nust will be at home when the clash with Galacticos.

ZRP Bombers and ZETDC will square it off at Ross Camp. Warehouse D and Ostrich meet at Gifford High School ground two.

BCSL Week 18 Fixtures

Simbisa vs Schweppes (Gifford High School), Millennium FC vs Chibuku (Mzilikazi Primary School), Speeding Stars vs McDonald Bricks (Emakhandeni Hall),Proton vs Induna Pirates (Phekiwe), MH Galaxy vs Elephants (TBA),Coca-Cola vs Zimtile (Iminyela), Nust vs Galacticos (Nust), ZRP Bombers vs ZETDC (Ross Camp), Warehouse D vs Ostrich Gifford High Ground Two)-@FungaiMuderere