Byo councillors call for parking fees exemption

04 Mar, 2023 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Byo councillors call for parking fees exemption

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO councillors have called for exemption on parking fees around residential flats and medical facilities in the city centre.

The city, through Tendy Three Investments (TTI) is charging US$1 per hour for parking.

According to the latest council report, Ward 12’s Councillor Lillian Mlilo kick-started the debate.

“The matter was considered and Councillor L. Mlilo highlighted that there was an outcry from the public concerning parking in health facilities.

” People were failing to attend to their medical issues for long avoiding being clamped. She was of the view that reserved parking should be availed in the centres,” read the report.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube

The deputy mayor Cllr Mlandu Ncube weighed in saying residential flats should also be exempted.

” The Deputy Mayor also highlighted that some residential flats in the CBD did not have back yard parking space. He was of the view that Council should consider removing parking fees in residential flats,” read the report.

It is stated in the report that the contributions were received and noted for further debate.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting