Byo couple faces 51 new fraud charges

Danisa Masuku

IT never rains but pours for a couple from Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo who were previously charged with fraud in March this year after they found themselves back in court facing fresh charges involving 51 counts of fraud.

Melusi Ndlovu (36) and his wife Gwendoline Ndlovu (35) appeared before magistrate Themba Chimiso facing charges of allegedly defrauding unsuspecting people of more than US$200 000.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded out of custody to 5 January 2024, on $500 000 bail each.

The couple allegedly posed as agents who could secure people with work permits and jobs in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The couple is said to have advertised their company on social media platforms. They even stated in the advert that they could secure certificates of sponsorship and air tickets.

After stumbling on messages on social media hordes of unsuspecting people made trips to their offices which were located at the Mimosa Building at the corner of 9th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Street.

The court heard that at first the couple was approached by more than ten people from Bulawayo on different dates and who were told to pay US$4 000 each to get the services.

The victims paid fractions of the US$4 000 and payment plans were made since they could not raise the full amount, the court heard.

After paying the balance the unsuspecting people were interviewed via WhatsApp video calls by unknown males who claimed to be based in the United Kingdom, after interviews they were told they were successful, the court heard.

The court learned that some unsuspecting people who did not have cash paid with their electrical gadgets including stoves and TV sets or kitchen appliances like cupboards.

The couple promised the desperate job seekers that they would facilitate their “papers” within three months. However, after two months they disappeared and their phones were not reachable until one of the unsuspecting people went to their offices and found them relocating.

The client got suspicious and upon asking them they did not give a clear response about where they were leaving.

The client reported the incident to the police after which many people who were defrauded by the couple filed charges against them and the number of duped people reached 51.

Thereafter the pair was arrested.

Sehliselo Khumalo represented the state.